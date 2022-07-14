NATIONAL

PM orders immediate restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of a technical fault in the 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, directing the relevant departments to ensure the immediate restoration of power supply.

The prime minister, who chaired a high level meeting on the matter, expressed his annoyance over the technical failure of the project which suspended the supply of environment friendly electricity to the national grid during the peak summer season.

It was told that the power production from the powerhouse was affected owing to the closure of three-kilometer Tailrace Water Tunnel.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the incident through a reputable international organization, besides ensuring revival of the power plant.

He said all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people without any delay.

The prime minister told the meeting that the government was about to introduce an effective mechanism for pre-qualification, third party monitoring and evaluation of companies to ensure transparency and quality of the development projects.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Previous articleIGP for timely completion of projects to cater for growing needs
Next articleEpaper – July 14-2022 ISB
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bani Gala had become ‘Money Gala’ during Imran Khan’s rule: Maryam Nawaz

LAYYAH: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that Bani Gala had become “Money Gala” during the rule of former prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Woman dies as cholera outbreak takes ugly turn in Swat

SWAT: The cholera epidemic has taken an ugly turn in Shahu Village of Swat district and a victim woman admitted to hospital breathed her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swat police bust dacoits gang in guise of tourists

SWAT: The Swat Police busted a dacoit group being run in the guise of tourists in the district, officials informed on Wednesday. The police chased...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan urges voters to protect Pakistan from ‘American slaves’ on July 17

JHANG: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that they are attempting to protect the state against ‘slaves of the US’, as he...
Read more
NATIONAL

2nd spell looms large: Monsoon rains batters Karachi, killing nearly 30

KARACHI: The first spell of monsoon rains battered the financial hub of the country over the course of past couple of days and as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Water level on rise in Indus River at Guddu barrage

KASHMORE: The water level in Indus River has been on the rise at Guddu Barrage and the flow has around 11,000 cusecs during the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

IGP for timely completion of projects to cater for growing needs

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, work on development projects of the Punjab Police is...

Election conspiracy against Qureshi?

Technological Optimization

The West’s Betrayal of Afghan Immigrants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.