IGP for timely completion of projects to cater for growing needs

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, work on development projects of the Punjab Police is in full swing. In view of increasing needs of the police in districts, development schemes will be completed well in time. The IG Police directed that development works on police stations, police offices, police lines and other projects in all districts of the province including Lahore should be completed within the financial year. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the improvement in infrastructure and provision of facilities would improve working of the police force which would also make the process of service delivery to the citizens faster and easier. The IG Police directed AIG Development to maintain close coordination with RPOs and DPOs and complete all development projects of 2022-23 within the stipulated timeline.

According to details, the Punjab Police spent 99% of the annual development budget in the last financial year 2021-22, which is the highest utilization ratio during the past 10 years. In the current financial year, out of 197 schemes of the Punjab Police, 49 new development schemes have been included. And total of Rs1020.69 million have been issued for these new 49 schemes which includes Rs376.82 million for 17 schemes of police units and Rs681.83 million for districts.

Development projects will be completed in the police lines of 3 districts including construction of 21 new police stations in different districts of the province. Other police offices including Liaquatabad and Hair police station buildings, anti-riots unit’s headquarters and riding school will be constructed in Lahore. New buildings will be constructed at Police Station Chontra in Rawalpindi, Police Station Wanhar in Chakwal and Lalapolis Station in Jhelum. Police station city in Sargodha, Mitha Tiwana police station in Khushab, kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali, and new building of police station Kalore Kot in Bhakkar will be constructed. A new building of Police Station Razaabad in Faisalabad and Police Station Agoki in Sialkot will be constructed. Khanqan Dogran police station in Sheikhupura, Kaswal police station in Sahiwal and police station Saddar Arifwala in Pakpattan will be constructed.

Police Station Nawanshahr in Multan, Lalgarh Police Station in Rajanpur, Qasba Gujrat Police Station in Muzaffargarh will be constructed. Likewise, new buildings of police station Abbas Nagar Sadar circle and City A division in Bahawalnagar and city police station of chiniot will be constructed. While taking about Development projects of Punjab Highway Patrol, he said that six PHP posts would also be set up in six districts including Jhang, Toba, Nankana and Okara.