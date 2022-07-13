CITY

IGP for timely completion of projects to cater for growing needs

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, work on development projects of the Punjab Police is in full swing. In view of increasing needs of the police in districts, development schemes will be completed well in time. The IG Police directed that development works on police stations, police offices, police lines and other projects in all districts of the province including Lahore should be completed within the financial year. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the improvement in infrastructure and provision of facilities would improve working of the police force which would also make the process of service delivery to the citizens faster and easier. The IG Police directed AIG Development to maintain close coordination with RPOs and DPOs and complete all development projects of 2022-23 within the stipulated timeline.

According to details, the Punjab Police spent 99% of the annual development budget in the last financial year 2021-22, which is the highest utilization ratio during the past 10 years. In the current financial year, out of 197 schemes of the Punjab Police, 49 new development schemes have been included. And total of Rs1020.69 million have been issued for these new 49 schemes which includes Rs376.82 million for 17 schemes of police units and Rs681.83 million for districts.

Development projects will be completed in the police lines of 3 districts including construction of 21 new police stations in different districts of the province. Other police offices including Liaquatabad and Hair police station buildings, anti-riots unit’s headquarters and riding school will be constructed in Lahore.  New buildings will be constructed at Police Station Chontra in Rawalpindi, Police Station Wanhar in Chakwal and Lalapolis Station in Jhelum. Police station city in Sargodha, Mitha Tiwana police station in Khushab, kamar Mashani police station in Mianwali, and new building of police station Kalore Kot in Bhakkar will be constructed.   A new building of Police Station Razaabad in Faisalabad and Police Station Agoki in Sialkot will be constructed.  Khanqan Dogran police station in Sheikhupura, Kaswal police station in Sahiwal and police station Saddar Arifwala in Pakpattan will be constructed.

Police Station Nawanshahr in Multan, Lalgarh Police Station in Rajanpur, Qasba Gujrat Police Station in Muzaffargarh will be constructed.  Likewise, new buildings of police station Abbas Nagar Sadar circle and City A division in Bahawalnagar and city police station of chiniot will be constructed.  While taking about Development projects of Punjab Highway Patrol, he said that six PHP posts would also be set up in six districts including Jhang, Toba, Nankana and Okara.

 

 

Previous articleElection conspiracy against Qureshi?
Next articlePM orders immediate restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Lahore police arrest five PTI workers during raid on candidate’s offices

LAHORE: The Lahore Factory Area Police on Wednesday stormed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) corner meeting being held in PP-168 ahead of by-election and arrested...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab by-polls: ECP begins distribution of electoral material

LAHORE: Preparations for by-elections to 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly have entered final stage with provision of electoral material to returning officers. According to sources...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab ACE summons Sh Rasheed in corruption case

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed for interrogation in a corruption on July 15. According to...
Read more
LAHORE

Kh Hassan distributes sweets to LWMC workers for good performance

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab/ Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company Khawaja Ahmad Hassan distributed sweets to workers of the Lahore Waste Management...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab set to purge Rajanpur Kacha area of criminals

LAHORE/RAJANPUR: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Friday that concrete steps should be taken under short and long term...
Read more
LAHORE

Illegal cattle markets, sale points abound in provincial capital

LAHORE: Despite tall claims by the district administration and the Walton Cantonment Board, illegal cattle markets in the provincial capital could not be stopped,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

IGP for timely completion of projects to cater for growing needs

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, work on development projects of the Punjab Police is...

Election conspiracy against Qureshi?

Technological Optimization

The West’s Betrayal of Afghan Immigrants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.