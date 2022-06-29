Punjab ombudsman provides relief to people from different districts

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, nine tube wells have been made functional by the administration in the Vohwa area of Dera Ghazi Khan to provide clean drinking water to the locals.

Similarly, six tube wells have been converted to solar energy to ensure water supply during load shedding.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the office of the ombudsman said that 2,584 local households would get clean drinking water as a result of action taken on the complaint of one Muhammad Anwar of Taunsa tehsil.

Besides, water connections of 68 households have also been restored after the involvement of the ombudsman office, he added.

Acting on the orders of the ombudsman office issued on request of another complainant Wasim Abbas of Jampur tehsil, the town committee Rajanpur has taken steps to provide clean drinking water to Mohalla Sadat Hajipur which has brought relief of Rs717,000 to the locals.

In another development, an Rs0.7 million project was in the process of completion to connect the sewerage line with the drainage system which would provide a clean environment to the local population, the spokesman mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a warning letter to one Dr Rabia Bashir, a gynaecologist at THQ Hospital at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Muzaffargarh on the complaint of Multan’s Muhammad Nasir. It has also asked the medical superintendent to keep the Ultrasound machines fully functional.

Following the direction of the Punjab ombudsman to decide the issue of teachers’ recruitment and their postings according to law, the school education department has recommended disciplinary action under Section 9 of PEEDA Act, 2006 against Asma Yousaf Headmistress GMPS Armywala, Zaitoon Bibi Assistant Education Officer (Markaz) Isa Khel No. 2 and Mrs Shabana Manzoor Deputy District Education Officer Isa Khel Mianwali district, the spokesman said.