NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman provides relief to people from different districts

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, nine tube wells have been made functional by the administration in the Vohwa area of Dera Ghazi Khan to provide clean drinking water to the locals.

Similarly, six tube wells have been converted to solar energy to ensure water supply during load shedding.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the office of the ombudsman said that 2,584 local households would get clean drinking water as a result of action taken on the complaint of one Muhammad Anwar of Taunsa tehsil.

Besides, water connections of 68 households have also been restored after the involvement of the ombudsman office, he added.

Acting on the orders of the ombudsman office issued on request of another complainant Wasim Abbas of Jampur tehsil, the town committee Rajanpur has taken steps to provide clean drinking water to Mohalla Sadat Hajipur which has brought relief of Rs717,000 to the locals.

In another development, an Rs0.7 million project was in the process of completion to connect the sewerage line with the drainage system which would provide a clean environment to the local population, the spokesman mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a warning letter to one Dr Rabia Bashir, a gynaecologist at THQ Hospital at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Muzaffargarh on the complaint of Multan’s Muhammad Nasir. It has also asked the medical superintendent to keep the Ultrasound machines fully functional.

Following the direction of the Punjab ombudsman to decide the issue of teachers’ recruitment and their postings according to law, the school education department has recommended disciplinary action under Section 9 of PEEDA Act, 2006 against Asma Yousaf Headmistress GMPS Armywala, Zaitoon Bibi Assistant Education Officer (Markaz) Isa Khel No. 2 and Mrs Shabana Manzoor Deputy District Education Officer Isa Khel Mianwali district, the spokesman said.

Previous articleEpaper – June 29-2022 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Miftah would leave if Dar returns as Finance Minister

-- But Miftah says not ready to serve as junior minister under Dar ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the mooted return...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kartarpur Corridor symbol of Pakistan’s commitment towards religious freedom: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Kartarpur corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan could receive up to $2b from IMF, says PM Shehbaz

-- Premier emphasises self-reliance, financial stability for political stability -- says 'real goal' is achieving self-reliance that is 'easier said than done' ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

KPK inks bill to regularize service of 58k ad-hoc teachers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its 75th meeting on Tuesday approved “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill, 2021” to regularize...
Read more
NATIONAL

All Lowari Tunnel-linked roads to be completed: NA informed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that all link roads of the Lowari Tunnel would be completed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Imported govt’ pushing country to brink of economic collapse: Omar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan made it clear that the imported government was taking the country fast to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Miftah would leave if Dar returns as Finance Minister

-- But Miftah says not ready to serve as junior minister under Dar ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the mooted return...

Will the US Ensure Equal Protection for Arab Americans?

Afghanistan: Still on the edge of collapse and facing terrorism

Debt; poverty and inequality

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.