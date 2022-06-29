Maryam Nawaz to lead party’s by-polls campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will lead the party’s elections campaign ahead of July 17 by-elections to 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

In this regard, Maryam Nawaz will start visits to constituencies from Saturday.

While on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Maryam Nawaz will visit Lahore constituencies. It is pertinent to mention that the seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for voting for Hamza Shahbaz in an election for Punjab Chief Minister.