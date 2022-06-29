CITY

Maryam Nawaz to lead party’s by-polls campaign

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will lead the party’s elections campaign ahead of July 17 by-elections to 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

In this regard, Maryam Nawaz will start visits to constituencies from Saturday.

While on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Maryam Nawaz will visit Lahore constituencies. It is pertinent to mention that the seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for voting for Hamza Shahbaz in an election for Punjab Chief Minister.

 

 

Previous articleKashmiri leaders condemn Alt News co-founder’s arrest by BJP regime
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Health experts fear dengue onslaught in Lahore

LAHORE: After an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, a dengue outbreak has been feared in Punjab's provincial capital, Lahore. According to details, after...
Read more
LAHORE

3 kids killed as swimming pool’s wall caves in

LAHORE: Three children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries on Sunday when wall of a swimming pool located in Badami Bagh area collapsed. According...
Read more
LAHORE

Massive reshuffle: Punjab transfers, posts 45 ACs

LAHORE: In another wave of transfers in provincial bureaucracy, the Punjab government on Saturday reshuffled 45 assistant commissioners. According to the notification, AC Toba Tek...
Read more
LAHORE

Sanaullah granted one-day exemption from appearance in drug case

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's indictment in a drugs case was delayed on Saturday as his plea for one-day exemption from personal appearance was...
Read more
LAHORE

Will not accept Punjab by-polls results if rigging continues: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed the upcoming by-elections in Punjab a 'test' for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),...
Read more
LAHORE

Moonis answers FIA questions in money-laundering case

LAHORE: Former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday submitted reply to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an alleged Rs720...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Serena’s career at a crossroads after Wimbledon defeat

LONDON: With her 41st birthday just months away and without a Grand Slam title since 2017, Serena Williams faces searching questions over her future...

JUI minister vows to continue struggle for free, transparent elections

Pakistani team off to Egypt for Int’l Golf Championship

Pak wrestling squad finishes 3rd in World Mas Wrestling Championship 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.