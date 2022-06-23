Rabbani demands joint parliamentary session on talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday demand the government to convene an in-camera joint session of the parliament to seek parliamentarians input regarding the ongoing negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking on a point of public importance in the Senate, he said the parliament should be taken into confidence regarding negotiations with the TTP.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also called for taking the parliament on board about the talks with TTP.

Meanwhile, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali alleged that the work on the four-kilometer road linking several areas of Chitral with Lowari Tunnel had been stopped by the Communications Ministry, demanding resumption of work at the earliest.

Haji Hidayatullah Khan called for devising a strategy to rid the country of the ever increasing loans.

Senator Sana Jamali urged the government to switch over to alternate energy sources for producing cheap energy since power production from fuel is very costly.