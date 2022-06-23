Ex-NSA Moeed proud on son’s selection to Pakistan Under-14 chess team

ISLAMABAD: Former national security adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf’s son has qualified for Pakistan’s Under-14 chess team, he announced on Thursday.

“Until now, one of the proudest moments of my life was the first time I wore Pakistan’s official colours to represent the country internationally as a golfer. This was 25 years ago,” Yusuf wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“Alhamdulillah my son has made me even prouder this week..by qualifying to be part of Pakistan’s under-14 chess team that just competed in the West Asian junior Championship. Seeing him in the green blazer is a dream come true for me,” he added.

The former NSA said he gave up golf after entering professional life. “Am determined to encourage my son to stay the course. Request prayers and best wishes for his and his teammates’ future success and happiness.”