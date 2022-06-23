Moonis answers FIA questions in money-laundering case

LAHORE: Former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday submitted reply to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an alleged Rs720 million money laundering case filed against him.

According to details, Moonis Elahi has submitted his reply through his lawyers. The investigation agency had asked the PML-Q leader to provide answers to 35 questions by June 23.

Moonis Elahi was granted interim bail by a banking crime court in Lahore till July 4. The FIA would prepare a new strategy after reviewing answers submitted by the former federal minister.

Earlier on June 16, Moonis Elahi appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs720 million.