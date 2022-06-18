NATIONAL

No significance of incumbent govt: Sh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the incumbent government has no significance in assemblies.

Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that he is quite sure that Pakistan will exit the grey list of FATF in October. He added that the credit for this achievement goes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan Army and other institutions.

He said that they are desperate to trade with India. Earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) while acknowledging the completion of Pakistan’s both Action Plans (2018 and 2021) has authorized an onsite visit to the country, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.

The task force reviewed Pakistan’s progress on FATF Action Plans in its plenary meetings held in Berlin on 13-17 June 2022. The FATF members while participating in the discussion on Pakistan’s progress congratulated Pakistan for completing both Action Plans covering 34 items, and especially on the early completion of the 2021 Action Plan in a record timeframe.

 

 

Previous articleCourt orders exhumation, postmortem of Aamir Liaquat’s body
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 151 people were found infected during the last 24 hours. According to data...
Read more
NATIONAL

Support to students from Balochistan top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday assured that the Ministry of Planning was providing full support to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz all in praises for COAS Gen Bajwa on FATF achievement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa after Pakistan completed the Financial Action Task Force’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA-240 by-polls: Imran unhappy with PTI Karachi chapter’s decisions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday expressed displeasure over the party’s Karachi chapter leadership for not contesting the by-election to NA-240. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab limits market timing to 9pm as part of energy conservation drive

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday said it was limiting the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants as part of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mandviwalla for Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with Israel if in its own ‘best interest’

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday commented on the potential of Pakistan having diplomatic ties with Israel, saying the country should do what...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz all in praises for COAS Gen Bajwa on FATF...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa after Pakistan completed the Financial Action Task Force’s...

JIT formed to probe policemen involvement in Karachi blast

NA-240 by-polls: Imran unhappy with PTI Karachi chapter’s decisions

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.