Adviser to PM announces Nadra office, utility stores in Kalam, Utror

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday announced the establishment of NADRA office and utility store in Kalam Valley and Utror Valley.

Adviser to PM Engineer Amir Muqam made the announcement during his visit to Kalam Valley of Swat district here on Saturday.

During his visit, the PML-N stalwart offered condolence to former provincial minister Malik Deedar on the death of the wife in Bahrain.

Later in Kalam Valley, the PML-N delegation and elders of the area called on Amir Muqam and apprised him of the concerns regarding imposition of section-4 on Shahi ground by the provincial government.

He said that establishment of a cricket stadium on the Shahi ground is a good decision of the provincial government but the land should be purchased at market rate instead of bargaining price so as not to create a law and order situation.

Speaking to the delegation, Muqam said that Bahrain-Kalam Road was completed t a cost of Rs11 billion, which is a gift for people of the area.

“The construction of bridges on Kalam Road was stopped during the PTI regime, which now be completed soon”, he claimed.

Amir Muqam also approved setting up of NADRA office in Kalam on the request of the jirga and also issued orders for the setting up of utility stores in Kalam and Utror to facilitate local people with cheap flour and other subsidized food items on their doorstep.

A lightning strike destroyed a trout fish farm while a 50-year-old man was killed in flash-flood in Matta Tehsil on Saturday.

According to police officials, lightning struck the trout fish farm in Machar village due to which it washed away in floodwater.

Azeem Khan, owner of the fish farm, said that all his assets and trout worth millions of rupees washed away. He appealed to the government for financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nawab, son of Shereen died in a nearby forest during heavy rains in Lalbund area of Matta Tehsil. On the other hand, Peach orchards were also destroyed due to heavy flooding.

 

Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

