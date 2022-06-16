NATIONAL

Storm in a teacup: minister chided for ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea

By The Associated Press
An employee pours tea cups for customers at a restaurant in Islamabad on June 15, 2022. - A Pakistani minister has caused a storm in a teacup by urging citizens to cut back on drinking "chai" as a way to preserve foreign currency that pays to import the leaves used in brewing the popular beverage. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A minister faced criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic crisis.

Pakistan is among the world’s top tea importers, a hugely popular drink among both the rich and the poor in the country of 220 million people. The government spends about $600 million from the hard currency reserves of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for tea imports annually.

A Pakistani is believed to drink at least three cups of tea a day on average, the nation’s caffeinated drink of choice.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who took over in April after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, has pledged to improve the ailing economy and meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund in an effort to revive a $6 billion bailout package.

Still, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s appeal to drink less tea surprised many.

“I appeal to the people to reduce their tea-drinking by one or two cups a day because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported,” Iqbal said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Some have openly advised Iqbal on social media to resign.

“Yesterday, Ahsan Iqbal asked us to consume less tea and tomorrow they may say eat less. Is it a solution?” asked Dil Sher, who owns a roadside tea stall on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The government has so far hiked the price of fuel, natural gas and electricity by up to 45 percent, sending food prices soaring. Last week, Sharif’s cabinet presented its first budget to Parliament for approval, levying more taxes on the rich and vowing to remove subsidies on energy and fuel as demanded by the IMF.

To the shock of many people, Sharif’s government at midnight announced the third hike of Rs24 in the price of petrol in the past three weeks, taking it to about Rs234 per litre. Petrol was available at about Rs149 per litre in Pakistan when Khan was ousted in April.

Khan says Sharif came into power under a US plot, a charge Washington denies. Sharif and a section of the military have also denied Khan’s claim, saying no evidence of US conspiracy in Khan’s ouster was available.

Hourslong power cuts across Pakistan have also made Sharif’s coalition government unpopular.

Now in the opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party also took to Twitter, claiming Sharif’s government has damaged the economy, barely two months since taking office. Sharif, however, claims he is paying the price for the mismanagement of his predecessor’s government.

During his 3 1/2 years in power, Khan’s government also faced criticism, including when a lawmaker from his party, Riaz Fatyana, appealed to people to use less sugar and eat just one flatbread with every meal instead of more amid a shortage of sugar and wheat at the time. In Pakistan, most people consume roti, a flatbread similar to India’s naan.

The currency plummeted to a record low in trading against the US dollar on Wednesday. According to the SBP, the rupee slid to 206 against the US dollar.

Also Wednesday, Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan, denied media reports that the world lender asked Pakistan to renegotiate the CPEC-related energy deals before making hefty payments to Beijing.

“These claims are simply untrue. Rather, the IMF supports the government’s multipronged strategy to restore energy sector viability which shares the burden of restoring viability across all stakeholders — the government, producers, and consumers,” Ruiz said in a statement.

Previous articleSaudi embassy in Washington now on ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Usual suspects: Sharif assigns blame for historic fuel prices on Imran

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Thursday lambasted his predecessor, Imran Khan, for record-high prices for road fuels as he defended his beleaguered government in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to allot the symbol of 'batsman' to its splinter...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that the military has no objection whatsoever if a judicial commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021. According to the data provided by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate weighs in on Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

Speculations regarding the return of former president and military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan due to his “frail” health echoed in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught

LONDON: It will be a mix of both youth and experience as England and the Netherlands face off in a historic first of three...

Epaper – June 16-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 16-2022 KHI

Epaper – June 16-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.