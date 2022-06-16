NATIONAL

Polling underway in NA-240

By Monitoring Report
TOPSHOT - A burqa-clad woman casts her vote during Pakistan's general election at a polling station during the general election in Pehawar on July 25, 2018. - Pakistanis vote on July 25 in elections that could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power, as security fears intensified with a voting-day blast that killed at least 30 after a campaign marred by claims of military interference. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Polling in the by-election for NA-240 (Korangi Karachi-II) began at 8:00 am as people are voting in 309 stations set up in 133 places.

As many as 25 candidates are in the run for the seat, including Muhammad Abu Bakr of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Nasir Lodhi of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Shabbir Qaimkhani of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Of the candidates, 18 are contesting independently.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) had announced a boycott of the vote.

The district administration has declared 203 polling stations of the constituency “extremely sensitive”.

The seat had fallen vacant on account of the death of Iqbal Muhammad Ali of MQM-P.

Previous articleStorm in a teacup: minister chided for ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Storm in a teacup: minister chided for ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea

ISLAMABAD: A minister faced criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Usual suspects: Sharif assigns blame for historic fuel prices on Imran

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Thursday lambasted his predecessor, Imran Khan, for record-high prices for road fuels as he defended his beleaguered government in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to allot the symbol of 'batsman' to its splinter...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that the military has no objection whatsoever if a judicial commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021. According to the data provided by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Houghton misses out on England squad for women’s Euro

LONDON: Former captain Steph Houghton missed out on England's squad for Euro 2022 as coach Sarina Wiegman selected her 23 players for the tournament...

Old and new as men in orange face England onslaught

Epaper – June 16-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 16-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.