NATIONAL

‘Girls’ education is a climate solution’: Malala joins climate protest

By Reuters
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 12: Co-founder of Malala Fund and a Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks on stage at Massachusetts Conference For Women 2019 at Boston Convention Center on December 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019)

STOCKHOLM: The fight against climate change is also a fight for the right to education of girls, millions of whom lose access to schools due to climate-related events, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai told Reuters.

Yousafzai was speaking outside the Swedish parliament where she joined environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at one of the climate protests which have been held there every week since 2018 and sparked a global movement.

In 2012, the now 24-year-old survived being shot in the head by an Afghanistan-based proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunman after she was targeted for her campaign against the Taliban’s efforts to deny women education.

She subsequently became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy.

“Due to climate-related events, millions of girls lose their access to schools. Events like droughts and floods impact schools directly, displacements are caused due to some of these events,” Yousafzai said in an interview.

“Because of that, girls are impacted the most: they are the first ones to drop out of schools and the last ones to return.”

During the demonstration, Yousafzai recounted a story of how her own education was interrupted by climate change as her school and many others in the locality were flooded.

Yousafzai, Nakate and Thunberg all stressed how women, especially those in developing countries, were disproportionately affected by the climate crisis and can be part of the solution if they are empowered by education.

“When girls and women are educated, it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it helps build resilience and it also helps reduce the existing inequalities that so many women and girls face in different parts of the world,” said Nakate, a 25-year-old activist from Uganda.

Yousafzai, who tough her Malala Fund has also become a global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of repression, took selfies with passing locals and tourists, and talked at length to the Fridays For Future activists who have protested outside the parliament building since 2018, becoming a global movement in the process.

Activists unveiled banners and placards expressing support for the right of Afghan girls to education and linking the climate crisis and future solutions to it to the educational opportunities of women around the world.

“Any girl can change the world if provided with the right tools to do so,” said Thunberg, 19.

Previous articleSea turtles along coasts face host of threats
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sea turtles along coasts face host of threats

KARACHI: Sea turtles along the coast in Karachi are facing a welter of anthropogenic threats, including habitat degradation, plastic pollution, and entanglement in fishing...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA begins money laundering probe against Moonis

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a money-laundering probe against former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi. Reports citing sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prohibited but not foreign: ECP rebrands funding case on PTI request

ISLAMABAD: The chief election commissioner on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to not list a 2014 funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP ordered to explain why it put off notification of reserved PA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served notice on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), asking it to explain its verdict on notifying new...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA session to discuss budget adjourned over absence of MPs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday adjourned proceedings of the budget session after Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uncertainty persists as Punjab governor, speaker call parallel budget sessions

LAHORE: All eyes are on today’s parallel budget sessions as both Governor Baligh ur-Rehman and Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who represent two sides of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP ordered to explain why it put off notification of reserved...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) served notice on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), asking it to explain its verdict on notifying new...

NA session to discuss budget adjourned over absence of MPs

Uncertainty persists as Punjab governor, speaker call parallel budget sessions

Biden, Pakistan ambassador discuss ‘strong basis’ to strengthen ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.