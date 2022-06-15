‘Girls’ education is a climate solution’: Malala joins climate protest

STOCKHOLM: The fight against climate change is also a fight for the right to education of girls, millions of whom lose access to schools due to climate-related events, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai told Reuters.

Yousafzai was speaking outside the Swedish parliament where she joined environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at one of the climate protests which have been held there every week since 2018 and sparked a global movement.