Global nuke arsenals expected to grow for first time since Cold War: study

By Anadolu Agency
Pakistani military personnel stand beside a Ghauri nuclear-capable missile during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2017. Pakistan National Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of The British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ANKARA: Global nuclear arsenals are expected to grow over the next decade for the first time since the Cold War, according to an international study released on Monday.

The world’s nine nuclear-armed states — Pakistan, the US, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Israel, and North Korea — continue to modernise and expand their nuclear arsenals at a rate that will likely increase over the next decade, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) found in its newly released Yearbook 2022.

“There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the cold war have ended,” Wilfred Wan, a senior fellow at SIPRI, was quoted as saying in the publication.

All of the nuclear-armed states are expanding or upgrading their arsenals and their role in their military strategies, while also sharpening their nuclear rhetoric, said Wan, who is the director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme.

“This is a very worrying trend,” he added.

According to SIPRI, Russia and the US together possess over 90 percent of all nuclear weapons, while the other seven countries are either developing or deploying new weapons systems.

China, particularly, is in the course of substantially expanding its nuclear arsenal, with satellite images indicating the construction of over 300 new missile silos, asserted the institute.

Accordingly, it added, several additional nuclear warheads are thought to have been assigned to operational forces of the Chinese military last year, following the delivery of new mobile launchers and a submarine.

