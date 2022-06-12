Sports

US judge dismisses rape suit against football star Ronaldo

By AFP
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks up at the rain before the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 8, 2022 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES: A US district judge in Las Vegas has dismissed a rape lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, castigating the legal team behind the complaint.

Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga of Nevada, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

In a 42-page ruling released Friday, the judge accused Mayorga’s attorneys of “abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process” and said that as a result, “Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case.”

Her attorneys had actually moved to dismiss the case voluntarily last month, US media said, but Dorsey decided that their repeated use of illicitly obtained confidential documents meant the case had to be dismissed “with prejudice” — meaning it cannot be revived.

“Nothing less than a with-prejudice dismissal will purge the taint that has permeated this case from its very inception and preserve the integrity of the litigation process,” Dorsey wrote.

Mayorga filed a complaint in September last year alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident — reportedly for $375,000 — her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.

But in trying to revive the case, Dorsey found, Mayorga’s lawyer Leslie Stovall made repeated use of “cyber-hacked attorney-client privileged documents.”

That use of the documents was “bad faith,” the judge ruled, “and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo, because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of Mayorga’s claims.”

Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player.

Previous articleEpaper_22-6-12 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan cricket team creates unique record against West Indies

Pakistan registered their second victory of the series after yet another splendid display from skipper Babar Azam and opener Babar Azam before requiring Mohammad...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam breaks Javed Miandad’s international record

Star batsman and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has been on a record-breaking spree as of late and he has broken yet another one. Babar, after...
Read more
Sports

Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England

LONDON: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell hit centuries as New Zealand pummelled England to reach 481-5 before rain forced an early tea on...
Read more
Sports

Ambitious Ali Asfand aims to do heroics in cricketing career

PESHAWAR: Ambitions are critical to achieve the zenith of one’s career and 17-year old Ali Asfand has set the target of being remembered as...
Read more
Sports

Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch: Daily Mail

LONDON: WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk despite having repeatedly...
Read more
Sports

Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club: Forbes

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

How to make the economy better

The federal government has decided to slash the petrol quota of government officials and the cabinet by 40%. The power ministry has recommended instituting...

Human rights violations

K-Electric

Zelenskyy: A Comedian-turned- Fighter-Politician

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.