Miftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismael on Friday announced establishment of the National Youth Commission (NYC) for empowering the young people through their socio-economic development.

Presenting the Federal Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 in the National Assembly, he said multiple new schemes for the youth would be launched this year. A comprehensive system would be introduced to enhance their participation in the development of the country, he added.

He said over two million job opportunities would be created this year under the Youth Employment Policy. A scheme would be launched for providing interest-free loans amounting to Rs500,000 to the youth for promoting entrepreneurship culture in the country.

The young people could also get soft loans of upto Rs25 million under the scheme, he said, adding 25 per cent quota was fixed for the women.

The minister said the young women would be imparted skills in high-tech and other fields on priority. Youth Development Centres would also be set up across the country, which would enable them to access integrated job portal, he added.

The youth related schemes also included youth green movement and innovation league.

