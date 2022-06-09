NATIONAL

KE’s monopoly to end in 2023: Imtiaz Sheikh

By APP

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said that K-Electric’s monopoly will end in 2023 while the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to people during the sweltering weather.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: “Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had summoned the chief executive officer of the KE and discussed the ways to end the load-shedding in the city.”

Imiaz Shaikh said that it was said that electricity made from petrol and furnace oil was expensive, so the KE was not generating sufficient power. “If anyone has evidence that KE does not use furnace oil, then provide proof and we will take action,” he added.

The energy minister said the issue of early closure of markets is not permanent but temporary and traders will decide on it in consultation with the community. “The present government is trying to resolve the issue through mutual strategy,” he added.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the previous government was responsible of energy crisis in the country, adding, “now the incompetent former ministers are criticising load shedding which is a gift of their own government,” he added.

Sheikh said that it was clear from the statement of Sheikh Rasheed that Imran Khan has laid landmines of the problem.

The energy minister said that two 660 MW coal-fired power plants would be operational this year. He said that 1320 MW Shanghai Electric Power Plant would also start functioning soon, adding that Sindh was providing cheapest electricity.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that plans to make gas, diesel and fertilizer from coal would be taken forward under CPEC.

He said the previous government has terminated the agreements on CNG and LNG. 175 million tons of coal was lying in Sindh.

Referring to his talks with the Federal Minister for Energy, he hoped that work on all the projects would be started on an emergency basis.

He said that under the previous government, wind and solar power projects were rejected and these projects are being taken up with the federation again.

Sharif family's peon Maqsood passes away
APP

