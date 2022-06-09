Pakistan economic survey 2021-22 endorses PTI’s performance: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was prospering on the economic front during the tenure of his government.

Expressing his views about economic reforms during PTI’s government, Imran Khan said the Economic Survey Report 2021-22 has endorsed the performance of his government.

He said Pakistan was prospering during the last two years and was heading towards a positive trajectory. The survey report has endorsed that Pakistan’s GDP was 5.74pc during the third year of PTI’s government.

The former prime minister said the FBR had collected a record tax and the exports had touched the $32 billion level during his government, adding that the foreign remittances had witnessed a record increase due to trust in the PTI government by overseas Pakistanis.

Recalling the achievement of his government in the agriculture field, Imran Khan said agriculture production had witnessed a 4.4pc increase, while the price of the crops of farmers was provided to them on time.

Turning his canons toward the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that inflation is touching sky-high since the ‘imported government came into power.

PTI government was also asked by the IMF to jack up fuel and electricity prices, but we had denied stating that the decisions are not in favour of the people of Pakistan.

He regretted that Pakistan is unable to get foreign loans due to the incompetence of the incumbent government. “WAPDA’s credit rating has been also downgraded.”