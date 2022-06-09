NATIONAL

Pakistan economic survey 2021-22 endorses PTI’s performance: Imran

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was prospering on the economic front during the tenure of his government.

Expressing his views about economic reforms during PTI’s government, Imran Khan said the Economic Survey Report 2021-22 has endorsed the performance of his government.

He said Pakistan was prospering during the last two years and was heading towards a positive trajectory. The survey report has endorsed that Pakistan’s GDP was 5.74pc during the third year of PTI’s government.

The former prime minister said the FBR had collected a record tax and the exports had touched the $32 billion level during his government, adding that the foreign remittances had witnessed a record increase due to trust in the PTI government by overseas Pakistanis.

Recalling the achievement of his government in the agriculture field, Imran Khan said agriculture production had witnessed a 4.4pc increase, while the price of the crops of farmers was provided to them on time.

Turning his canons toward the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that inflation is touching sky-high since the ‘imported government came into power.

PTI government was also asked by the IMF to jack up fuel and electricity prices, but we had denied stating that the decisions are not in favour of the people of Pakistan.

He regretted that Pakistan is unable to get foreign loans due to the incompetence of the incumbent government. “WAPDA’s credit rating has been also downgraded.”

Previous articleKE’s monopoly to end in 2023: Imtiaz Sheikh
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KE’s monopoly to end in 2023: Imtiaz Sheikh

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said that K-Electric's monopoly will end in 2023 while the provincial government was making all-out efforts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif family’s peon Maqsood passes away

DUBAI: Sharif family's renowned servant Malik Maqsood has passed away due to cardiac arrest in the UAE, according to media reports. Maqsood was nominated in...
Read more
NATIONAL

10pc raise in salaries of judges approved

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved 10 per cent raise in the salaries and judicial allowance of the judges of the Supreme...
Read more
NATIONAL

LSM posted 10.4pc growth in 9 month of FY 21-22

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) witnessed a whopping 10.4 percent growth during July-March of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, against 4.24 percent growth...
Read more
NATIONAL

Working hard to steer country out of darkness: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday claimed that all power plants that were closed in previous government are now running and by...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI senators boycott parliament’s joint session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed on Thursday said that PTI senators boycotted joint session of the parliament. The PTI leader took to Twitter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

10pc raise in salaries of judges approved

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved 10 per cent raise in the salaries and judicial allowance of the judges of the Supreme...

LSM posted 10.4pc growth in 9 month of FY 21-22

Japan’s plan to release toxic water into sea ‘irresponsible’

Working hard to steer country out of darkness: Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.