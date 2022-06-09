Federal govt to give GST collection on restaurants, construction services to provinces

Islamabad: The federal government has decided to give the collection of goods and services tax (GST) on restaurants and construction services to the provinces.

As per the details, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting of National Tax Council at Finance Division.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the decisions of the last meetings of the NTC on harmonization of GST across the country.

The minister shared that in order to have ease of doing business, harmonization of GST is important.

The chair directed all the stakeholders to work out a mechanism for achieving the very purpose of GST harmonization.

Chairman FBR shared in the meeting that single portal has been developed and activated. The provinces may facilitate tax payers for filing single return.

During the meeting, it was decided that collection of GST on restaurants and construction services may be given to the provinces.

All stakeholders agreed to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest and harmony under the umbrella of National Tax Council (NTC).