NATIONAL

National Assembly rejects bill on compulsory drug test for students

By News Desk

The National Assembly Wednesday rejected a motion for introduction of a bill aimed at declaring drug test of students compulsory because of already existing laws on it.

The bill was sponsored by a PML-N lawmaker Shakila Luqman and was supported by lawmakers belonging to MMAP including Salahuddin and Akbar Chitrali. However, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi said there is already a law regarding sample testing of students while Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had a joint venture for creating awareness among students to avoid menace of drugs.

PML-N MNA Ch. Bashir Ahmed Virk said that there would be financial implications as well as psychological impact on students and their parents after passage of this legislative proposal. He suggested to have massive drug tests of all, including parliamentarians and visitors of parliament in case this law is approved for students.

Later, the Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani put the motion seeking leave for introduction of the bill in the House. A total of six lawmakers voted in favor of the motion while 50 members opposed it and the motion for introduction of the bill was rejected with majority vote.

Previous articleNow ex-serviceman moves Indian SC against Places of Worship Act
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Economic revival interlinked with political stability: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored the need for a "charter of economy" to put the country back on the path to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in IBOs in Balochistan, North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations in Balochistan and North Waziristan. "On 6 June 22, based on information of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat

After issuing a threat to carry out a suicide attack in case anything happens to former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Advocate Attaullah...
Read more
NATIONAL

Early polls only panacea to prevailing crises: Hammad

LAHORE: Former energy minister Hammad Azhar has said that political instability triggered by the vote of no-confidence that toppled the PTI-led government was responsible...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Indian Illegally Occupied...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB established for political maneuvering: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is the most corrupt institute in the country. Talking to media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.