World

Now ex-serviceman moves Indian SC against Places of Worship Act

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: With a nefarious intention to pave way for the demolition of mosques in India, a fresh petition has been filed in the Indian Supreme Court challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

According to Kashmir Media Service, encouraged by the demolition of historic Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the Hindutva workers are claiming that many mosques were built on the sites of old Hindu temples by the Muslim rulers and emperors. They are demanding conversion of many mosques into Hindu temples.

This is the eighth petition against the law that declared that the character of places of worship shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947.

Earlier, Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Subharanian Swamy, Rudra Vikram Singh, Chandra Shekhar, Devakinandan Thakur and Swami Jitendranand had moved the top court against various provisions of the Act.

The Supreme Court had in March 2021 issued notice to the Indian government on some of the petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 Act.

In the fresh petition, the petitioner Anil Kabotra – a retired Army officer – claimed that the 1991 law created an “arbitrary and irrational retrospective cut-off date” of August 15, 1947, for maintaining the character of the places of worship or pilgrimage against encroachment done on them.

 

 

Previous articleEpaper_22-6-8 LHR
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK’s wounded Johnson presses on despite Tory rebellion

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded the loyalty of his cabinet and vowed to "get on with the job" on Tuesday after surviving...
Read more
World

China ascends global innovation ranking

China ranks 12th in the 2021 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report released by the World Intellectual Property Right Organization (WIPO), moving...
Read more
World

Graft-accused Gupta brothers face extradition to S Africa from UAE

Johannesburg: Two Indian-born brothers who allegedly wove a web of corruption across South Africa have been arrested in Dubai and face extradition, in a...
Read more
World

Korea’s Yoon picks veteran diplomats to help bolster ties with mighty neighbours

New South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has picked veteran diplomats to help boost ties with three major regional and one global player - China,...
Read more
World

Chinese FM slams US media report faking ‘Chinese military base’ in Cambodia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has slammed a US media report that claimed China was building an exclusive military base in Cambodia, criticising...
Read more
World

AAC pays homage to Molvi Mushtaq on martyrdom anniversary

SRINAGAR: The Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid rich tributes to its leader and socio-political activist Shaheed-e-Masjid Molvi Mushtaq...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The Progressive/Moderate Battle in the Democratic Party

Washington Watch While the GOP’s internal battle is all about Trump and Trumpism, the conflict playing out on the Democratic side is between the party’s...

Culture of forced disappearance

Under the shadow of IMF

Ex-servicemen’s claims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.