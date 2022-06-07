Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Kandi area of Kupwara district. The operation was going on while additional troops have been rushed to the area to strengthen the search operation.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred one youth during cordon and search operation in Zaloori area of Baramulla district on Monday evening.

On the other hand, Indian troops arrested several youth including Irshad Ahmed and Mohammed Yousuf during cordon and search operations in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Budgam districts under draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substance Act. Many youth were also summoned to police stations and army camps.

Four youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army and police in Patitohalan area of Shopian on Tuesday.