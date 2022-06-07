NATIONAL

Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Kandi area of Kupwara district. The operation was going on while additional troops have been rushed to the area to strengthen the search operation.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred one youth during cordon and search operation in Zaloori area of Baramulla district on Monday evening.

On the other hand, Indian troops arrested several youth including Irshad Ahmed and Mohammed Yousuf during cordon and search operations in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Budgam districts under draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substance Act. Many youth were also summoned to police stations and army camps.

Four youth were arrested during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army and police in Patitohalan area of Shopian on Tuesday.

Previous articleNAB established for political maneuvering: Abbasi
Next articleEarly polls only panacea to prevailing crises: Hammad
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Economic revival interlinked with political stability: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored the need for a "charter of economy" to put the country back on the path to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in IBOs in Balochistan, North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations in Balochistan and North Waziristan. "On 6 June 22, based on information of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat

After issuing a threat to carry out a suicide attack in case anything happens to former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Advocate Attaullah...
Read more
NATIONAL

Early polls only panacea to prevailing crises: Hammad

LAHORE: Former energy minister Hammad Azhar has said that political instability triggered by the vote of no-confidence that toppled the PTI-led government was responsible...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB established for political maneuvering: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is the most corrupt institute in the country. Talking to media...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Indian Illegally Occupied...

NAB established for political maneuvering: Abbasi

Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims

PAC seeks details of salaries, assets of NAB staffers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.