NAB established for political maneuvering: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is the most corrupt institute in the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Accountability Court on Tuesday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the NAB’s only purpose is to manipulate the political process of the country, and it is the most corrupt institution in the country.

The PML-N leader added that the NAB chairman enjoyed eight months of extension, and the new Chief will have to hold him accountable. The country cannot function efficiently until NAB is in place, he claimed.

In response to a question about the soaring energy crisis, the former Premier said that the current load-shedding in the country is 3 and a half hours, which will be reduced to one and a half to two hours until June 30.

On June 6, addressing a press conference in Islamabad Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country’s electricity demand has exceeded 25,000MW.

He pointed out that when the current government assumed charge, the electricity generation capacity was at 17,000MW which was increased to more than 21,000MW.

To a question about some retired officers demanding a fresh election, he said that their desires would be fulfilled in October 2023.