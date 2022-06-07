NATIONAL

Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims

By APP

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to 17.

The issuance of visas was covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions.

The visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission said.

Charge d’ Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said: “Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.”

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on June 8 and return back to India on June 17.

