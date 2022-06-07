PAC seeks details of salaries, assets of NAB staffers

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members on Tuesday were briefed in detail regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) affairs including the recoveries made by the bureau.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House with its Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan in the chair.

Acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah informed the committee members that there were three types of recoveries, adding that the bureau had its account in National Bank and its audit could be made any time. He said that the amount of those cases which were not decided yet was also deposited in the account in question and therefore the amount could not be given to anyone until a final decision of relevant cases.

He said all the money used to be deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund until 2008 after which the law was changed.

Zahir Shah said that the whole amount was in the current account and NAB did not use any single rupee of this amount. The Director General of Federal Audit said that a comprehensive audit of NAB has been conducted and its report has been submitted to PAC.

While demanding records of the NAB employees, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked for details of salaries, privileges and period of employment. He directed the NAB employees to submit details of their assets within a period of one month.

The PAC chief ordered the officers of NAB to declare their assets as well as the assets of their children, siblings and parents.

“Send your close relatives the same questionnaire that you send to other suspects,” Noor Alam Khan asked the NAB officers.

The PAC also sought details of vehicles used by the NAB officers were also sought.

He also directed the accountability bureau for audit of the Rs820 billion recoveries made by it.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA Sahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Wajiha Qamar, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and other members of the committee.