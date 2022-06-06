China calls for restraint as South Korea, US fire 8 missiles following DPRK’s weekend launches

China on Monday called for restraint on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue after the South Korea and U.S. fired eight missiles following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s weekend launches. “Under the current circumstances, we hope relevant parties can remain calm and exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may escalate tensions,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a regular press conference. It serves the common interests of all parties to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, he said.

South Korea and the United States fired eight ballistic missiles into eastern waters on Monday in response to the missile launches made by the DPRK the previous day, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the allies launched the ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles from an eastern coastal region in Gangwon Province starting at 4:45 a.m. local time for around 10 minutes. “The South Korea-U.S. combined firing of the ground-to-ground missiles demonstrated the capability and posture to launch immediate precision strikes on the origins of provocations and their command and support forces,” the JCS said in a press release. “Our military strongly condemns the North’s series of ballistic missile provocations and seriously urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula and add to security concerns,” it added. The South Korean military said the DPRK launched eight short-range ballistic missiles from four different locations into eastern waters on Sunday. Pyongyang has not commented on the report.