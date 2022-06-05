NATIONAL

Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala from Peshawar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday returned to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, weeks after staying in Peshawar before and after the long march.

The PTI chairman was due to head a meeting of the PTI core committee at Bani Gala on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday informed that Chairman Imran Khan is coming to Islamabad on Sunday (today). Fawad Ch had informed that the PTI cheif would chair an important session of the PTI core committee in Islamabad.

The former Information minister said that the Interior Minister claims that he would not let Imran Khan travel from KPK to other provinces but he is coming to the capital tomorrow.  The Supreme Court should take notice of the interior minister’s threats, he demanded.

The PTI leader said that they are not a militant party like the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F), they are a party of middle-class people. The consequences would be grave if the country’s biggest federal party is pushed to the wall, he added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday announced that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be arrested as soon as his pre-arrest bail would expire.

In a statement issued today, the interior minister said that he welcomes Imran Khan’s return to Islamabad and said that he has been provided security as per law.

“Imran Khan is nominated as a suspect in more than two dozen cases pertaining to arson and vandalism,” he said and added that he was also booked in cases related to carrying out armed attacks against the federation.

 

Staff Report

