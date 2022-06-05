NATIONAL

PTI MPs not to appear before NA Speaker: Rasheed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee members have decided not to appear before the National Assembly (NA) Speaker.

Talking to journalists after the core committee meeting on Sunday, Sheikh Rasheed said that it has been decided not to accept the incumbent government and NA speaker at any cost.

“The decision was taken in the PTI core committee session today that the lawmakers will not appear before the NA speaker.”

He said that a strategy was formulated in case of Imran Khan’s arrest. He warned the government of severe consequences if it decides to arrest Imran Khan.

“Election is the only solution to end the crisis in the country. No talks will be held except the announcement of elections.”

“We are mulling over the date of the long march, however, no final decision is taken yet.” Regarding the inflation, the AML chief said that inflation will rise up to Rs10 to Rs20 on each product ahead of budget.

“Another wave of inflation will hit the country on June 15.” He said that he wishes loadshedding for the houses of the prime minister and ministers.

He alleged that the rulers are dissolving their corruption cases.

 

Staff Report

