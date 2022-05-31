NATIONAL

Murad launches ambulance service in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched on Tuesday a long-awaited dedicated ambulance service, Rescue 1122, in Karachi.

The launching ceremony was held at the sports complex of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Shah was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that initially the service was launched in Karachi with 50 ambulances, adding that the emergency service would be expanded to other Sindh cities in the coming days.

“Rescue 1122 will be launched in all the districts of the province and for this 230 ambulances would be procured this year in collaboration with the World Bank,” said Shah.

He further shared the government was planning to merge all emergency services including police, fire brigade, and other services.

“Ambulance, firefighting, police and other emergency services will also be included in the Rescue 1122  service,” he added.

Shah further shared that the Rescue 1122 Centre would be set up in all the districts with divisional headquarters in each division.

Previous articlePTI-era laws to purge civil service of sleaze rolled back
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI-era laws to purge civil service of sleaze rolled back

ISLAMABAD: The government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties repealed the tough laws introduced in 2020 to improve the performance of the civil...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP will deploy security to protect next PTI march from Punjab police: chief minister

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will deploy its security forces to protect from police brutality participants of the coming protest march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan dispatches second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, an official said. A C-130 aircraft took off for Warsaw, Poland carrying...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC summons cricketer in encroachment probe

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned batter and former cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad in a personal capacity in a case related...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-American defends Israel visit amid criticism

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan-American woman who came under fire in the home nation for leading a delegation to Israel defended the trip Monday, saying she...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP gets till June 2 to decide on notification of reserved PA seats

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the issuance of notification of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan dispatches second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, an official said. A C-130 aircraft took off for Warsaw, Poland carrying...

SHC summons cricketer in encroachment probe

Pakistan-American defends Israel visit amid criticism

ECP gets till June 2 to decide on notification of reserved PA seats

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.