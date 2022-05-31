Murad launches ambulance service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched on Tuesday a long-awaited dedicated ambulance service, Rescue 1122, in Karachi.

The launching ceremony was held at the sports complex of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Shah was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that initially the service was launched in Karachi with 50 ambulances, adding that the emergency service would be expanded to other Sindh cities in the coming days.

“Rescue 1122 will be launched in all the districts of the province and for this 230 ambulances would be procured this year in collaboration with the World Bank,” said Shah.

He further shared the government was planning to merge all emergency services including police, fire brigade, and other services.

“Ambulance, firefighting, police and other emergency services will also be included in the Rescue 1122 service,” he added.

Shah further shared that the Rescue 1122 Centre would be set up in all the districts with divisional headquarters in each division.