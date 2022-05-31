NATIONAL

PIA to charge private Haj pilgrims in dollars

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN: Pakistani labourers paint the exterior of the office building of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Islamabad, 28 July 2005. Pakistan has granted permission to three private airlines, Aero Asia, Shaheen International and Airblue, for operating the additional private and international routes, breaking the monopoly of the state-run Pakistan International Airlines. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in its history, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expected to charge airfare to people performing the Haj pilgrimage privately in American dollars.

The national flag carrier unveiled the move Tuesday and is likely to come into force on June 6.

The fare for the pilgrims from the southern and northern regions are likely to remain in the bracket of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively, according to the airline.

The decision was taken one and a half years ago but its implementation was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has delayed the announcement of flight operations for the coming pilgrimage as it is yet to make a final decision.

A meeting for finalising the Haj policy chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs remained inconclusive.

The flight operations have been restricted to five cities instead of eight and will begin from June 5 or 6.

The airlines are experiencing final constraints in devising the flight plans that had earlier been decided to commence from May 31.

