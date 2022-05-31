PIA to charge private Haj pilgrims in dollars

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in its history, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expected to charge airfare to people performing the Haj pilgrimage privately in American dollars.

The national flag carrier unveiled the move Tuesday and is likely to come into force on June 6.

The fare for the pilgrims from the southern and northern regions are likely to remain in the bracket of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively, according to the airline.

The decision was taken one and a half years ago but its implementation was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has delayed the announcement of flight operations for the coming pilgrimage as it is yet to make a final decision.

A meeting for finalising the Haj policy chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs remained inconclusive.

The flight operations have been restricted to five cities instead of eight and will begin from June 5 or 6.

The airlines are experiencing final constraints in devising the flight plans that had earlier been decided to commence from May 31.