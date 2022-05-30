Sports

Daren Sammy receives coveted ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ award

By News Desk

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for four seasons, has received his Sitara-e-Pakistan award.

Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had conferred Sitara-e-Pakistan for Sammy over his services in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

 

 

Ex-Zalmi head coach, who wore Pakistan national dress Shalwar Kameez, was handed with the honour in his hometown Saint Lucia.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” Sammy wrote on Instagram.

Previous articleNimra tells SHC: No one kidnapped her, she married as per her choice
Next articleWoman ‘gang-raped’ on board Karachi-bound train by ticket-checkers
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

PCB urges Pakistan squad to play aggressive cricket against West Indies

LAHORE: There has been a number of developments ahead of Pakistan's ODI series against West Indies next month. The matches between both teams were initially...
Read more
Sports

France blames Liverpool, ticket fraud for Champions League crowd trouble

PARIS: The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool’s handling of its fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club’s...
Read more
Sports

Australia unveil marathon cricket summer around T20 World Cup defence

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia unveiled a bumper home fixture list on Monday with eight bilateral men's series against five different opponents either side of their...
Read more
Sports

France holds meeting to prevent repeat of Champions League chaos

PARIS: France's sports ministry will host a meeting of security and football officials Monday following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe made ‘good decision’ to stay at PSG

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain rather than move to Real Madrid is very good news for French football, France coach Didier...
Read more
Sports

Real Madrid wins UEFA Cup defeating Liverpool

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final in Paris to become...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB urges Pakistan squad to play aggressive cricket against West Indies

LAHORE: There has been a number of developments ahead of Pakistan's ODI series against West Indies next month. The matches between both teams were initially...

ZIEC to construct section of CPEC’s central alignment in Balochistan

Israel and Saudi Arabia getting closer to their first public agreement

In a first, China’s J-16 fighter join strategic patrol with Russia’s Tu-95MS

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.