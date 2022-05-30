Daren Sammy receives coveted ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ award

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who led Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for four seasons, has received his Sitara-e-Pakistan award.

Last year on August 14, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had conferred Sitara-e-Pakistan for Sammy over his services in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

Ex-Zalmi head coach, who wore Pakistan national dress Shalwar Kameez, was handed with the honour in his hometown Saint Lucia.

“Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you,” Sammy wrote on Instagram.