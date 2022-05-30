NATIONAL

Nimra tells SHC: No one kidnapped her, she married as per her choice

By News Desk

Nimra Kazmi appeared in the Sindh High Court (SHC)

along with her husband on Monday and stated that she married as per her
choice and no one had kidnapped her.

“You will have to stay in Karachi for two or three days. Your medical
examination will be carried out to ascertain your real age. If you are 18
years old, you will be allowed to go with your husband,” the court told the
girl.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Nimra Kazmi to a shelter
home.

The court also directed medical examination of Nimra Kazmi.

It is to be noted here that the name of Nimra Kazmi came to the limelight
after the news of her elopement with a friend in Punjab for love-marriage
was broadcasted by national media.

Nimra’s family had filed a petition in the SHC for her recovery and the
cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The SHC on Monday conducted hearing of the petition during which the girl
refuted the allegations of abduction and stated that she married as per her
choice.

The Sindh IG Police and additional IG Police also appeared before the court
for hearing of the case.

Earlier, the SHC on Friday had given the last chance to the Sindh IG Police
to produce the girl before the court.

News Desk

