Nimra tells SHC: No one kidnapped her, she married as per her choice

Nimra Kazmi appeared in the Sindh High Court (SHC)

along with her husband on Monday and stated that she married as per her

choice and no one had kidnapped her.

“You will have to stay in Karachi for two or three days. Your medical

examination will be carried out to ascertain your real age. If you are 18

years old, you will be allowed to go with your husband,” the court told the

girl.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to send Nimra Kazmi to a shelter

home.

The court also directed medical examination of Nimra Kazmi.

It is to be noted here that the name of Nimra Kazmi came to the limelight

after the news of her elopement with a friend in Punjab for love-marriage

was broadcasted by national media.

Nimra’s family had filed a petition in the SHC for her recovery and the

cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The SHC on Monday conducted hearing of the petition during which the girl

refuted the allegations of abduction and stated that she married as per her

choice.

The Sindh IG Police and additional IG Police also appeared before the court

for hearing of the case.

Earlier, the SHC on Friday had given the last chance to the Sindh IG Police

to produce the girl before the court.