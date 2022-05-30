Woman ‘gang-raped’ on board Karachi-bound train by ticket-checkers

A Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by train crew members on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express between Karachi and Multan railway stations.

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.

The woman went to Multan to meet his children.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket

for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached near Rohri

station, two ticket checkers and an official allegedly lured her into a trap

of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

The ticket checkers and an official took the woman to an AC compartment of a

bogie where she was gang-raped by crew members, the FIR stated.

After reaching the Karachi railway station, the woman explained the ordeal

to the police and lodged a case against the suspects.

Inspector General (IGP) Railways Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident

and formed a special team. He ordered authorities to arrest suspects.