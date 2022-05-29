War of independence real jihad: Imran

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insasf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the real war of independence is jihad.

“As long as i am alive the struggle against thieves will continue and now no one will be able to stop.”

Imran Khan told charged workers at a convention in Charsadda, that they will never accept the U.S. slavery and that’s why they are fighting a real war of liberation against thieves. “When a nation fights for freedom, it is jihad.”

The former PM further said that PTI’s workers have been martyred in the war of independence and they were all for the freedom of the country, adding that peaceful protest is their democratic right.

While lashing out at current government, he said that American slaves have increased the price of petrol while India bought cheap oil from Russia and reduced prices, India is free but we (Pakistanis) are slaves.

The PTI supremo further added that Pakistani delegation has gone to Israel and when the American slaves sit on the top, they will do whatever order is given, adding that they will sell Kashmir by compromising with India.

“The current government is now going to recognize Israel,” Imran claimed.

The former prime minister was comment on the statement by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in which he acknowledged that he had had a meeting with a Pakistani-American delegation, terming the encounter “amazing.”

“This government will strike a deal with India to sell the people of Kashmir, and to top it off, they are also going to accept Israel.”

Berating the coalition government, Khan said that while it “conspired” with the Americans to remove him from power, the people of Pakistan would never accept an “imported government” that has been imposed on them.

Speaking about the violent clashes between PTI workers and the police during the party’s “Azadi March,” Khan said that two of his workers — one from Lahore and the other one from Mardan — lost their lives while fighting for the country’s independence.

The former premier censured the government for using force against PTI workers who took to the streets against the alleged foreign conspiracy and said that the Supreme Court had allowed the PTI to protest peacefully as a democratic right but the government tried to sabotage it.

“Listen, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and Rana Sanaullah, we will go to court and we will prosecute you and will make sure to throw your corrupt ” Khan warned. “Male police, following your orders, also invaded homes to disrespect the privacy of women.”

He also condemned how the police attacked the vehicle of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rasheed.