Miftah dispels any ban on sanitary pads, diapers

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday refuted reports about any ban on sanitary pads and diapers or their raw materials, saying that the restrictions under the ban only applied to “some luxury or non-essential item.”

Taking to his twitter handle Sunday morning, Miftah Ismail said that there is no ban on “any industrial raw material”. “The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods.”

There is no ban on any industrial raw material. The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods. We will issue further official clarification on Monday. https://t.co/FCdissqyBq — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 29, 2022

The minister stated that the government will issue further clarification on the import ban, which has been subject to controversy.

The minister’s clarification came after social media users wrote: “One of the two companies producing these pads (that account for 84% of sanitary napkins produced locally) has warned they may eventually have to shut down without the raw materials needed to make the pads.”

On May 19, the government imposed a ban on the import of non-essential luxury items under an “emergency economic plan”. The decision was announced after the dollar witnessed a meteoric rise against the rupee on account of the country’s rising import bill, growing current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Among the more than 30 categories of banned items on the list, some concerns were raised that the raw material used for the production of sanitary napkins were also among the bans.

“I don’t know if @PMLNHealthCare and @MaryamNSharif realise this, but the majority of girls/women in this country use pads. One of the 2 biggest suppliers of pads in this country shutting down will be a healthcare AND economic crisis,” she wrote adding that women resorting to the use of rags is unsafe, unsanitary and keeps women at home.

Idk if @PMLNHealthCare @MaryamNSharif realise this, but the majority of girls/women in this country use pads. One of the 2 biggest suppliers of pads in this country shutting down will be a healthcare AND economic crisis.

Using rags is unsafe,unsanitary and keeps women at home. — toofani-badtameezi (@thesedcat) May 27, 2022

So the import bans include raw materials used to make sanitary pads. One of the two companies producing these pads (that account for 84% of sanitary napkins produced locally) has warned they may eventually have to shut down without the raw materials needed to make the pads. pic.twitter.com/DQXIU97zqd — toofani-badtameezi (@thesedcat) May 27, 2022

Taking notice of the issue, MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja responded to the claims, “Hey! I’m looking into this.”

Hey! Im looking into this. Have spoken to Miftah sb and Ayesha Ghaus. — Shaza Fatima Khawaja 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@ShazaFK) May 29, 2022

The MNA allegedly took the matter up with finance minister who clarified that there was no ban on imports of raw materials. The minister furthered, “there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods.”