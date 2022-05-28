Woman officer posted to lead Lahore police operations

LAHORE: The Punjab Inspector General of Police, first time in history, has appointed a woman police officer as senior superintendent (SSP) of Lahore’s operations wing.

The IG Police also reshuffled six other officers.

According to the notification, Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been appointed head of the Lahore operations police vice Mustansar Feroz, who has been transferred to the Central Police Office (CPO).

Dr Anoosh is the first woman police officer posted as SSP Operations Lahore. She has served in Lahore as SP in Cantonment and Model Town police divisions, besides serving as an assistant superintendent (ASP).

According to the notification, awaiting posting SP Ejaz Ahmad has been posted as AIG complaints at the CPO, while SP Mohammad Umar Farooq, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as additional director at Special Protection Unit (SPU).

SP Shoib Mahmood, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as AIG Logistics at the CPO, SP Mohammad Faisal, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as battalion commander at PC Rawalpindi, and Bahawalnagr SP Farooq Ahmad Awan has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.