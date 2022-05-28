NATIONAL

Woman officer posted to lead Lahore police operations

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab Inspector General of Police, first time in history, has appointed a woman police officer as senior superintendent (SSP) of Lahore’s operations wing.

The IG Police also reshuffled six other officers.

According to the notification, Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been appointed head of the Lahore operations police vice Mustansar Feroz, who has been transferred to the Central Police Office (CPO).

Dr Anoosh is the first woman police officer posted as SSP Operations Lahore. She has served in Lahore as SP in Cantonment and Model Town police divisions, besides serving as an assistant superintendent (ASP).

According to the notification, awaiting posting SP Ejaz Ahmad has been posted as AIG complaints at the CPO, while SP Mohammad Umar Farooq, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as additional director at Special Protection Unit (SPU).

SP Shoib Mahmood, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as AIG Logistics at the CPO, SP Mohammad Faisal, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as battalion commander at PC Rawalpindi, and Bahawalnagr SP Farooq Ahmad Awan has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

Previous articleWang Yi slams Blinken’s tagging of Beijing as ‘long-term threat’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI moves LHC against ECP’s dillydallying in notifying new MPAs on reserved seats

LAHORE: The PTI on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking directions for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support cheque to 273 minorities’ persons

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazir Zada Saturday handed over a total of Rs 10 million cheques...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz directs for resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve  issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis. He passed the orders while chairing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

The Punjaban song: Abrar-ul-Haq gets credit in Karan Johar movie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq finally got credit in Karan Johar's movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' for his iconic song 'Nach Punjaban' rehashed as 'The Punjaabban Song'. For...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to move Supreme Court seeking right to holding peaceful rallies

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced Saturday that his party is moving Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking the top court’s opinion on whether people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt reverses hike in flour prices at utility stores following criticism

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation has withdrawn Rs 180 hike on a 20kg flour bag at the stores following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Sri Lanka overtakes Pakistan in ICC World Test Championship points table

Sri Lanka has dethroned Pakistan from the fourth position in World Test Championship (WTC) points table as they secured a comprehensive victory against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The...

Babar Azam chosen as Somerset’s best-ever T20 cricketer

PTI moves LHC against ECP’s dillydallying in notifying new MPAs on reserved seats

PM pledges to make atomic Pakistan an economic power

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.