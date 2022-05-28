Wang Yi slams Blinken’s tagging of Beijing as ‘long-term threat’

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the “severely distorted view” Washington has on China, and reiterated the importance of “mutual respect and peaceful coexistence” for the two largest economies, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Beijing the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order.”

“This world is not what the U.S. depicts,” Wang told reporters on Saturday. The Chinese diplomat is currently on a 10-day visit in the Pacific region.

“The most urgent task for the international community now is to jointly safeguard the live and safety of our people, advance economic recovery and maintain world peace and tranquility. That would require establishing the notion of a community of shared future for mankind and practicing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Wang added.

The Chinese official warned of the “Cold War mentality” and “bloc politics” Washington holds and promotes, “that would only lead to confrontation and divide the international community,” Wang said, yet calling for “fair competition.”

“There will be competitions between China and the United States, but those competitions should not be unhealthy,” he said, urging a balance for bilateral ties for the two largest economics.

He pointed out the principles of “mutual respect, win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence” should be practiced by the two countries, and then find “right way” for the duo to get long in the new area.

Wang also reinstated China’s plan of further opening-up. “We just want a better life for our people,” Wang said. “Our goal is not to replace or challenge anyone.”