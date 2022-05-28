ECP to take up PML-N plea for nominations on PA reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the hearing for allocation of reserved seats in Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the election body for nomination of its candidates for the seats.

The request from the PML-N was filed by Advocate Faisal Irfan on behalf of Malik Ahmed Khan. The ECP has set a hearing on the plea for June 02. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delaying a notification on the selection of five PTI MPAs on reserved seats in Punjab after they fell vacant over the disqualification of dissident party lawmakers in Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats for changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.