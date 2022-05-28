NATIONAL

ECP to take up PML-N plea for nominations on PA reserved seats

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the hearing for allocation of reserved seats in Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the election body for nomination of its candidates for the seats.

The request from the PML-N was filed by Advocate Faisal Irfan on behalf of Malik Ahmed Khan. The ECP has set a hearing on the plea for June 02. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delaying a notification on the selection of five PTI MPAs on reserved seats in Punjab after they fell vacant over the disqualification of dissident party lawmakers in Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats for changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.

Previous articlePPP senator suggests new govt should decide on IMF
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP senator suggests new govt should decide on IMF

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent deviating from his party line, PPP senior leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar suggested that the decision to go to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Charter of Economy is needed to revive the economy: Miftah Ismail

KARACHI: Dr. Miftah Ismail, Finance Minister, and Shaukat Tarin, former Finance Minister, agreed on forming a Charter of Economy among the political parties while...
Read more
NATIONAL

Woman officer posted to lead Lahore police operations

LAHORE: The Punjab Inspector General of Police, first time in history, has appointed a woman police officer as senior superintendent (SSP) of Lahore’s operations...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI moves LHC against ECP’s dillydallying in notifying new MPAs on reserved seats

LAHORE: The PTI on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking directions for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support cheque to 273 minorities’ persons

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazir Zada Saturday handed over a total of Rs 10 million cheques...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz directs for resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve  issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis. He passed the orders while chairing a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Wang Yi slams Blinken’s tagging of Beijing as ‘long-term threat’

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the "severely distorted view" Washington has on China, and reiterated the importance of "mutual respect...

Xi calls for advancing study of Chinese civilization, strengthening cultural confidence

Djokovic wants to play in Australia again

Sri Lanka overtakes Pakistan in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.