PPP senator suggests new govt should decide on IMF

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent deviating from his party line, PPP senior leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar suggested that the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund should be taken by a government with a fresh mandate.

“The prevailing situation in the country warrants early elections to steer the country out of current turmoil.”

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Khokhar said, “The decision to go to IMF should be taken by a government with a fresh mandate.”

He clarified that it was his personal opinion.”We will be facing very tough conditions and a government with a fresh mandate will be in a better position to negotiate and perhaps get better terms,” said Khokhar, adding, “Why should we carry the burden of Imran Khan’s failures?”

Khokhar’s views reflect the difference of opinion among the coalition partners over the high political price of tough economic decisions taken under the IMF’s pressure and many have stated this publicly.

However, the coalition parties decided to go ahead with the decision to stabilise the economy.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the increase in the price of petroleum products after the IMF emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities.