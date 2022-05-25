Trailblazing journalist Talat Aslam dead at 67

KARACHI: Veteran journalist and political commentator Talat Aslam has died aged 67.

He was associated as a senior editor with the English-language daily The News.

An ardent supporter of press freedom, Aslam remained associated with several leading publications, including the now-defunct Herald, during his decades-long career.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over his death, and paid tribute to his services rendered for the freedom of the press and for raising awareness about human rights.

Sharif also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, who worked with Aslam at Herald, said it felt like her heart would “burst with grief”.

“He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world,” she tweeted.