PIA to resumes flights to Xi’an

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to resume its commercial flights on the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing route from June 4, its head of operations in Beijing, Qadir Bux Sangi, said.

The national flag carrier has secured permission from the relevant authorities to operate its flights, Sangi told APP.

In a recent meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the two nations agreed on the resumption of direct flights between China and Pakistan operated by PIA.

They also agreed on an increase in direct flights between the two countries according to the development of the coronavirus pandemic.

PIA suspended its flight operation between Pakistan and China on December 18 after the closure of Xi’an airport following the Covid-19 prevention and control measures imposed by the local authorities.