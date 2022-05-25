SC orders government to provide alternate site to PTI for demonstration

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the chief commissioner to provide an alternate ground to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its protest march on Islamabad and devise a traffic plan for demonstrators.

The court announced the decision on a petition moved by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) president Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen to challenge the closure of roads and highways, and arrests of workers and supporters of PTI ahead of the march.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, took up the petition filed on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Justice Ahsan said PTI should lodge its protest and go back while government should devise a traffic plan to accommodate participants of the march.

“Make an offer of an alternative venue to the PTI and inform the court about the outcome after negotiations,” Justice Ahsan said.

“We would also seek assurances from the PTI,” he added.

The judge further expressed hopes the government will reopen roads and lift blockages. He questioned if the entire country will be shut down whenever there is a protest.

“The government basically wants to disrupt routine life by blocking roads across the country,” the judge remarked.

“If the PTI fears arrests, it should provide us with a list [of people]. We will protect those who fear detention,” he assured the party.

Justice Ahsan said political parties have their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.

He also observed that an emergency had been imposed in all hospitals in the capital while schools and transport had been closed.

The country was at a critical juncture economically and on the verge of bankruptcy, he remarked. “Will the country be shut down for every protest?” he asked.

All exams had been postponed, roads blocked and businesses closed, he observed. Attorney General Ausaf told the court he did not know the details and sought time to get information.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed half of the Supreme Court s staff had been unable to reach the premises because of barricades.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf argued that the PTI had “threatened a bloody march”, adding that while he was against blocking roads, “unavoidable” steps had to be taken to protect the lives and properties of citizens.