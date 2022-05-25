Minister tells Senate: Rule of law will be ensured at all costs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the government won’t allow anyone to interrupt daily life across Pakistan, and ensure the rule of law at all costs.

Responding to a point of order in the Senate, Tarar said there would be no compromise on the writ of the state and appealed to everyone to respect the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He said the affairs of the state were managed according to certain rules and laws, and it was a moral and constitutional obligation of every person to avoid creating unrest in the country.

H appealed to the senators from Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to follow rule of law in the country and avoid becoming part of “unlawful” protests.

Tarar repeated the claim made by the vice president of his party, Maryam Nawaz, that on intercepting three vehicles in Lahore, a large cache of ammunition was recovered. He made it clear the government will not allow any armed group to plan an attack on the capital.

He added the government of Punjab has also started an investigation into the killing incident of a policeman in Lahore.

He made it clear that a fake case was registered against Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan linking him to the 2014 massacre in the Model Town neighbourhood of Lahore, and added the anti-terrorism court and Lahore High Court (LHC) have exonerated him of all charges.

He said that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry of the PTI, who was arrested in the morning, has been released and assured the House that no such action will be taken against parliamentarians. He said there are clear directions to the police and law enforcement from the government in this regard.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani informed the House there was no need to issue a production order for Senator Chaudhry as he has already been released.

Senator Humayun Mohmand said PTI MPs, leaders and workers were being arrested without any reason. He said that the government should stop arresting innocent people.

Senator Danesh Kumar said the Senate chairman should give a ruling on the arrest of MPs to put an end to this practice. He added the government should avoid arresting parliamentarians.

He appreciated the immediate response of the Leader of the House and the government for taking notice of the arrest of Senator Chaudhry and ensuring his release.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said previous long marches of PTI were held peacefully and assured the incumbent will also be held in a peaceful manner.

Senator Fida Muhammad said that rather than discussing personal issues the House should discuss issues of citizens of the country. He said it was the constitutional right of every citizen to protest against government policies.