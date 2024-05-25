CM Maryam inaugurates Punjab’s largest interchange Multan Road

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday inaugurated Punjab’s largest Multan Road Interchange along with Ring Road Southern Loop (SL) 3.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the toll tax on SL 3 has been waived off for one month and citizens can travel for free.

Punjab CM has also directed for immediate action on SL 4 project. She also reviewed the road from Addaplot to Multan Road Interchange.

Minister for Communication Punjab Malik Sohaib gave the briefing about the project and highlighted that SL3 Multan Road Interchange was the biggest interchange of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz underlined about the project vitality stating that traffic congestion within city will be reduced with SL 3. The traffic on Thokar and Canal road will be less crowded. SL 3 Lahore is crucial for traffic management in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz commended the performance of secretary construction and building and team.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyyum Aurangzeb, MNA Afzal Khokhar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, DC Rafia Haider and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

‘Development, solution to problems right of people’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that every sector of public welfare was her government’s priority.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was talking with MNA Dr Shazra Mansab and former MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, in a meeting in which development projects and public issues of Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were discussed.

The Punjab CM assured them to resolve public issues at the earliest. She said: “We will ensure the solution of public problems at all costs.”

The CM apprised them that solid waste management and landfill sites will be established across the province. She said that 2,500 primary health centers and 300 rural health centers are being revamped across the province.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”State-of-the-art cardiology and peds units will be set up in district hospitals.” She added: ”We will ensure the provision of best treatment facilities in every district so that no one has to go to another city for treatment.”

Both public representatives appreciated Madam Chief Minister for her efforts to reduce inflation.

Rana Mubashar Iqbal, MPA Malik Anas, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik also attended the meeting.