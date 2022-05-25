IHC orders to release detained PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters.

The IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was hearing a petition related to harassing party workers by the police ahead of the long march.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked why the PTI workers are being harassed despite the orders of the court?

The deputy commissioner replied there were security threats issued by NACTA ahead of the long march and reports regarding weapons with the march participants were also received.

The court then asked how many PTI activists have been taken into custody so far? Responding, the Islamabad deputy commissioner said nearly 70 workers have been taken into custody.

“We do not want to intervene in the executive matters but want to ensure that human rights were not violated,” the judge remarked.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to release the arrested PTI activists after submitting an affidavit and inform if concrete evidence is present against any worker.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started its Azadi March towards Islamabad. The workers of PTI are advancing to the capital by removing the barriers and containers.