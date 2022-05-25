NATIONAL

IHC orders to release detained PTI workers

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters.

The IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was hearing a petition related to harassing party workers by the police ahead of the long march.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge asked why the PTI workers are being harassed despite the orders of the court?

The deputy commissioner replied there were security threats issued by NACTA ahead of the long march and reports regarding weapons with the march participants were also received.

The court then asked how many PTI activists have been taken into custody so far? Responding, the Islamabad deputy commissioner said nearly 70 workers have been taken into custody.

“We do not want to intervene in the executive matters but want to ensure that human rights were not violated,” the judge remarked.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to release the arrested PTI activists after submitting an affidavit and inform if concrete evidence is present against any worker.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started its Azadi March towards Islamabad. The workers of PTI are advancing to the capital by removing the barriers and containers.

Previous articleMinister tells Senate: Rule of law will be ensured at all costs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister tells Senate: Rule of law will be ensured at all costs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the government won't allow anyone to interrupt daily life across Pakistan, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders government to provide alternate site to PTI for demonstration

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the chief commissioner to provide an alternate ground to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its protest march on Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to resumes flights to Xi’an

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to resume its commercial flights on the Islamabad-Xi'an-Beijing route from June 4, its head of operations in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trailblazing journalist Talat Aslam dead at 67

KARACHI: Veteran journalist and political commentator Talat Aslam has died aged 67. He was associated as a senior editor with the English-language daily The News. An...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 92 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 92 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 1,529,990, the ministry of health said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistan’s first Cannes screening

CANNES: The debut screening of Pakistan's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival felt like "a dream has come true", one of its stars...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Trailblazing journalist Talat Aslam dead at 67

KARACHI: Veteran journalist and political commentator Talat Aslam has died aged 67. He was associated as a senior editor with the English-language daily The News. An...

Daily Covid-19 report: 92 new cases

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistan’s first Cannes screening

Islamabad blockaded as PTI begins freedom march

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.