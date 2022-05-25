World

Turkey says warming Israel ties will help Palestinians

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Turkey’s diplomatic thaw with Israel will help the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, in the first trip to Israel by Ankara’s top diplomat in 15 years.

Cavusoglu, who met Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, was in Jerusalem as Turkey and Israel seek to mend ties following a breakdown that began during an Israeli military operation in Gaza in 2008.

Cavusoglu and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid stressed that economic ties had continued to grow despite years of acrimony between the two countries.

“We won’t pretend that our relationship has not seen its ups and downs,” Lapid said. “Even in times of political tension, economic cooperation between our countries has been constantly on the rise.”

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey was a top 10 trading partner for Israel and a major destination for Israeli tourists, voicing hope that deepening ties could yield benefits for Palestinians.

“We believe that normalisation of our ties will have a positive impact on peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Cavusoglu claimed that dialogue between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog helped “maintain calm” during a tense period in Jerusalem this year that saw widespread clashes as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish passover holiday overlapped.

“Turkey is ready to take responsibility to continue the efforts towards (Israeli-Palestinian) dialogue,” Cavusoglu said.

Israel and Turkey hailed a new era in relations when Herzog met with Erdogan in Ankara in March.

Erdogan remains a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause but analysts say he wants improved relations with Israel to bolster Turkey’s struggling economy, including through joint gas initiatives.

Cavusoglu and Lapid on Wednesday agreed to set up a formal process that would allow Israeli carriers to land in Turkey and renewed a bilateral economic commission.

The Turkish diplomat had earlier visited Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and was headed to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site.

Previous articleIHC orders to release detained PTI workers
Next articlePM confident UK dialogue will deepen bilateral engagement
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

WASHINGTON: A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said,...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping stresses people-centered philosophy of human rights development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the people's sense of gain, happiness and security has been enhanced which is the most important criterion...
Read more
World

Iraq man living in Ohio plotted assassination of George W. Bush, FBI says

WASHINGTON: An Iraqi man who came to the United States two years ago and applied for asylum hatched a plot to assassinate former President...
Read more
World

Teen gunman kills 15 at Texas elementary school

HOUSTON: An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in...
Read more
World

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

The Taliban will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates on operating airports in Afghanistan, the group's acting deputy prime minister said on...
Read more
World

China to boost ties with South Pacific islands

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is to start his trip to the South Pacific region and East Timor, with the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM confident UK dialogue will deepen bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed confidence the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) would help deepen engagement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom...

Turkey says warming Israel ties will help Palestinians

IHC orders to release detained PTI workers

Minister tells Senate: Rule of law will be ensured at all costs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.