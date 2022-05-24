World

Upbeat Yasin Malik appears before TADA court

By News Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, on Tuesday, attended the court of special judge designated under the draconian Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in Srinagar on virtual mode in the fake cases framed against him in 1987 and 1988.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the charges were framed under the black law, TADA. Speaking to his defence counsels Mir Urfi, Bashir Sidique and Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, he expressed firmness on his decision in the proceedings before NIA court Delhi without any regrets.

Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, the General Secretary of High Court Bar Association of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, when offered legal assistance on behalf of the Bar Association in the controversial proceedings, Muhammad Yasin Malik politely refused as he is convinced that Indian judiciary is working hand in glove with its pattern Hindutva government led by Narendra Modi in India. However, thanked the High Court Bar Association for the offer.

STRIKE IN IIOJ&K PARTS

Despite stern warning to traders, shopkeepers and transporters against closing their businesses by the Indian authorities, strike was observed in several areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik by an Indian kangaroo court in a concocted case.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik was convicted by an India’s notorious National Investigation Agency court on Thursday in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, filed against him in 2017.

The police detained dozens of Hurriyat activists including a JKLF leader in Srinagar and other parts of the valley. Indian forces’ personnel made announcement through loudspeakers that those traders and transporters closing their businesses would face dire consequences.

Indian troops and police personnel were patrolling in government vehicles in Residency Road, Regal Chowk, Ghantaghar, Maisuma and other parts Srinagar and adjoining areas to force traders and shopkeepers to open their business.

 

News Desk

