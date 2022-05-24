Chinese investment in Pakistan played significant role in economic development: Baloch leader

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri greeted the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong as Pakistan and China celebrate 71 years of friendly diplomatic ties.

The Baloch leader congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, the governments and the people of both countries on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

In her congratulatory message, she said: “Pakistan is proud of its everlasting and strong friendship with China. The Pakistan-China friendship is everlasting and unique and is getting stronger with time. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a living example of our mutual commitment to a lasting relationship between the two brother countries.”

She added: “The journey of Pakistan-China friendship spans decades and its scope has extended to all walks of life saying that China and Pakistan are two brothers. This is the happy day when the two countries sowed the seeds of friendship which has become a strong and fruitful tree in 71 years.

Whether it is war or peace or any natural calamity, China has given full support to Pakistan in every difficult time and on important occasions.”

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri acknowledged that the Chinese investment in Pakistan had played a significant role in economic development.

“Thanks to CPEC, billions of dollars are being invested in Pakistan and it is playing a key role in the development of Pakistan. At present thousands of Chinese are serving in Pakistan in various fields and are imparting knowledge to Pakistanis on administrative and technical skills,” she mentioned.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri emphasized that the protection of Chinese citizens in Pakistan “is our top priority and all resources are being utilised for this.”

She foresaw that the Pakistan-China friendship would last till the end of time and it would get stronger with the passage of time.