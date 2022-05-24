Travesty of justice can’t dent Kashmiris resolve against occupation: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned the fallacious conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by an Indian court on fabricated charges.

In statement, Bilawal described Yasin Malik as the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that travesties of justice cannot shake Yasin Malik’s firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression.

Demanding acquittal of Yasin Malik, the Foreign Minister said fabricated charges against him must be dropped and he should be released forthwith and allowed to reunite with his family. He called upon the international community, the United Nations and the human rights organizations to exhort India to stop this grave injustice against Yasin Malik.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India must also release all political prisoners and stop egregious human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India must know that it cannot forever prevent the Kashmiri people from exercising their right to self-determination, given to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. The Foreign Minister said the international community must realize that there will be grave humanitarian consequences if India is allowed to continue violating international laws in the IIOJK, with impunity.

MALIK’S CASE STIGMA ON INDIAN JUDICIAL SYSTEM

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization (PCO) on Tuesday invoked the attention of international community towards violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and said that Yasin Malik’s case was one of the worst example of judicial victimisation.

Addressing a joint press conference with MQM MNAs including Kishwar Zehra, Usama Qadir and Sabir Qaimkhani, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik said that India’s fascist regime was suppressing the innocent Kashmiris and their pro-freedom leaders over raising the voice for their right to self-determination. Modi’s regime, she said was committing worst atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

The cellular services were suspended, people were being disconnected from communication channels, arrests were made to suppress the freedom struggle, she added. One million armed personnel were imposed and the entire valley was converted into the world’s largest jail, Mushaal lamented and said the United Nations must intervene to ensure protection and safety of the unarmed Kashmiris especially Yasin Malik going under trail in a fictitious case.

Mushaal said that the international community, UN bodies and human rights organisations should wake up from their deep slumber as brutal Indian authorities were all-set to convict Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin in fake cases on May 25. She said that Yasin was constantly physically and mentally tortured and denied even “international basic rights guaranteed to the prisoners”.