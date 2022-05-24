Opinion

Our ruling elite

By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is time that the paid and elected ruling elite of this country, who aspire to hold public office, must be seen to have all their stakes in this country, no conflicts of interest, and lead by example in their total commitment to Pakistan. This country was created by politicians with integrity and character, who were not smitten by greed for assets and real estate allotments.

In 1930 Quaid left for London, where he served as a successful barrister, bought a house in Hampstead and was well settled. However, when he was approached by Allama Iqbal and others to return to India, he sold that house and returned back to lead the All-India Muslim League, never to return back to England. In his 11th August, 1947 address to the First Constituent Assembly MAJ warned about the cancer of corruption, that years of colonial rule had nurtured to buy loyalties of natives, willing to betray their motherland and serve the British Raj. The British used land and titles to lure the paid servants of the state to serve them loyally.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, since 1955, these remnants of the British Raj conspired to derail Jinnah’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state to be replaced by a security state, serving their former colonial masters. We may be amongst the few countries whose paid and elected elite are allowed to own vast assets abroad, settle their families there and yet be eligible to hold sensitive public offices in the civil and uniformed services. Our paid bureaucracy, both civil and uniformed, while in service have no restriction to buy properties abroad, facilitate their families from acquiring immigration and after retirement shift abroad, to live with there. Individuals holding important sensitive public offices are facilitated to sell their assets in Pakistan, including lands allotted to them, and transfer proceeds of such sales to their foreign bank accounts.

This must stop immediately.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

LAHORE

Previous articleUnbearable load-shedding
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unbearable load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to end load shedding in the country by May 1. Unfortunately, citizens were given no respite even during...
Read more
Letters

How democracies die

The book titled “How Democracies Die” has brought to light four indicators that lead to a law and order situation in a country where...
Read more
Letters

Karachi deprived of water

The residents of Sector-8, North Karachi are not being supplied potable water and the situation has been a cause for much mental and physical...
Read more
Comment

The Divine decree, free will and supplication

Does man possess free will to choose his course of action? Does God know all along everything that is ever going to happen? If...
Read more
Comment

Realignment of Indian troops along the border

Indian army’s land warfare doctrine has focused on enhancing capacities to cater to multi-front threats. According to the doctrine, India would timely ensure the...
Read more
Comment

Beware America

Righting the Wrong Since Trump rose to power in 2016, my concerns about the future of America have only been gravely compounded. It never occurred...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Karachi deprived of water

The residents of Sector-8, North Karachi are not being supplied potable water and the situation has been a cause for much mental and physical...

Cabinet sets up body on enforced disappearances

SC to hear IHCBA’s plea against govt’s decision to block roads to stop PTI’s long march

Imran’s long march is not against govt, but establishment: Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.