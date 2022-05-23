NATIONAL

PTI requests formal permission for sit-in on Srinagar Highway

By Staff Report
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) gestures during a lawyers' convention in Lahore on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) sought from the Islamabad district commissioner formal permission to hold a sit-in on Srinagar Highway on May 25.

The party wrote on Monday an application to Irfan Nawaz Memon, requesting him to allow the party to stage the demonstration on the  — provides quick access through the Islamabad — on the day of the long march.

The application requested the administration to provide security and also take measures for the security of participants.

The party assured the deputy commissioner that participants of the rally would remain peaceful during the tenure of the demonstration.

The application was moved a day after defiant former prime minister Imran Khan called for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25 (Wednesday), to press for fresh elections.

Since his ouster in April, Khan has addressed mega rallies in several cities as he mobilises for a grand show of strength in the capital.

In his speech, Khan urged authorities not to oppose the march, which will gain strength outside of Islamabad before heading to the city centre. There, he says his supporters will remain until Parliament is dissolved and new elections are called.

Thousands have come to his rallies in the past.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan warned PTI supporters not to cause trouble during the march, and accused the party chairman of misleading the youth — a font of his popularity — for political gain.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

No decision on snap polls yet: Iqbal

LAHORE: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had been spreading "mischief" in the country...
NATIONAL

Rains expected to continue until Tuesday in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecasted the persistent rain spell will continue until Tuesday as gusty winds followed by drizzling turned...
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistan’s national bird thriving again in Shanxi

BEIJING: Every morning when Yang Jianguo walks out of his home, the morning has barely broken and only the sound of insects and birds...
NATIONAL

ECP de-notifies defecting Punjab lawmakers of PTI

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formally de-notified 25 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who had defected and voted...
NATIONAL

Full text: Pakistan-China joint statement on Bilawal’s visit

GUANGZHOU: The following is the full text of a joint statement released by Pakistan and China: At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign...
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 49 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 49 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected...
